HomePod, HomePod mini pairing, new Home Theater support coming

With the release of the HomePod mini at Apple’s event today, many people have been asking if you can pair the mini with the original HomePod.

The short answer is no. You can’t make a stereo pair of a HomePod and a HomePod mini. You can make a stereo pair of two HomePods or two HomePod minis, but you can’t mix and match the two products.

Now, if you have a HomePod and a HomePod mini in your house, they will work together so you can play music throughout the house or use the intercom feature. So, they do work together.

There is an update coming for HomePod that will add features announced today as part of the HomePod mini launch. Those new features include Intercom from one HomePod to another, personal update, Maps continuity, multiuser support for Podcasts, support for third-party music services as they become available.

A new feature is coming for only for the HomePod that will add an immersive home theater experience when paired with an Apple TV 4K. To get the 5.1, 7.1 surround, and Dolby Atmos, you need to pair one or two HomePod speakers to the Apple TV. This feature requires the spatial sound support of HomePod, so it isn’t available for the HomePod mini.

You can’t have a HomePod and HomePod mini connected to Apple TV simultaneously, but you can have two HomePod minis connected to Apple TV to create stereo sound. That’s a great option if you’re not interested in the new home theater experience.