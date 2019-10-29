Apple’s brand new, “exploding” AirPods Pro ad

There it is, at 35 seconds in. The exploded view, showing all the pieces that come together to make the new noise cancelling, water splash resistant, AirPods Pro.

The first time I saw this image, I had a brief moment of hope that I’d be able to take these apart myself and swap the batteries. But I’m going to assume that all these pieces are glued tightly together, with the exception of the click-in-place rubber ear-tips.

As to splash-resistance, the AirPods Pro are rated at IPX4, which you can read all about here.