Moom hit by takedown notice, removed from sale

From the ManyTricks blog:

Tonight we received notice that Moom is in violation of US patent number 8434019, Apparatus and method for positioning windows on a display. Yes, someone has patented positioning windows on a screen via a grid. Given we’ve been notified of a patent violation, we have no choice but to remove Moom from sale, effective immediately.

Honestly, we have no idea how to proceed here—the notice arrived at 8pm on a Friday evening, meaning it will be a few days until we can even speak to an attorney about our options, if any. We’re not a big company by any stretch, and certainly don’t have the resources for a patent fight.

Moom is an awesome Mac window management tool that pops up when you roll over a window’s green zoom button. Here’s a link to the Moom product page.

I get the necessity, the importance of the patent system. But there should be some sort of accommodation for situations like this, a low cost review process that includes a grace period so a product can still be sold for, say, 30 days, without harm, while the patent is reviewed by someone at the patent office and a ruling is made to either grant an exception to the patent or to approve the takedown notice.

Google recently started a program, called PatentShield (we wrote about it a few weeks ago) that allowed a company to use Google-held patents as a countermeasure to a takedown notice like this.

Another possible path would be to create a revenue threshold level. In other words, if you bring in less than, say, $100K from an invention, you could pay a percentage to a fund and not be subject to takedown notices for anything less than egregious violation (direct copying of a protected product, for example). The fund would be used to fund some form of review process.

None of these are the answer. But to me, the existing patent system has to evolve, especially when it stifles innovation, the opposite of its intended purpose.

    I think there should be legal obstacles to companies buying and sitting on patents for the sole purpose of suing others for patent infringement.

    Easiest solution is to invalidate most software patents and grant only the most unique cases. Hardware can be very expensive to engineer, build and evolve. Software by comparison is not.

    The Patent office is supposed to protect an inventor from unfair competition. These types of shenanigans don’t apply.

  • There’s no excuse for 99% of software patents being granted. This is one of them. Protecting the remaining 1% (more like 0.001%) is not worth this bullshit.

    Software should not be patentable.

    And I say this as a programmer who has probably worked on patentable projects.

      I agree.

      And I don’t think there’s much “probably” about it – the bar is so low that almost any working programmer – you, me, any rando PHP hack – has done something “patentable” at some point.

      Agreed! Only copyrights should be issued. Issuing patents is a joke. How can you patent source code? It’s text. It would be like allowing authors to patent concepts or plot points in a novel or screenplay. What, you want to write a romantic coming of age story about youth in the 80’s? Sorry, there’s a patent for that so you’re going to need to pay the patent holder a licensing fee to incorporate that concept into your novel. It’s ridiculous.

    Windows has a similar feature built-in. I hope Microsoft was hit by the same takedown notice and decide to fight the patent troll instead of paying the extortion.

    Speaking of Windows, I hope macOS Sierra includes some sort of window snapping feature as a standard feature.

    This is despicable abuse.

  • Austin Meyer, developer of the XPlane flight simulator was hit by a patent troll years ago. He fought them & won. Fortunately, Austin had the time & resource to fight them off. Here’s video where he explains the whole thing. Fascinating. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sG9UMMq2dz4

    By the way, I have a U.S software patent & I can tell you it’s a totally broken system. Many patent trolls are actually lawyers, because only they can fill frivolous claims for free, trying to get money from small companies.